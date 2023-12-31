Kiribati, an island nation with 33 atolls, became the first place to bid farewell to 2023 and welcome the new year 2024. The Kiritimati island, also known as Christmas Island, was the first to welcome 2024. New Year in New Zealand: Auckland Rings Into 2024 With Fireworks (Watch Video).

Kiribati Becomes First Country To Enter New Year 2024

2024 has officially begun! Christmas Island, in Kiribati, was the first to welcome the new year pic.twitter.com/ZCLoyn4Qk4 — BNO News (@BNONews) December 31, 2023

Kiribati Enters 2024

Spectators were treated to a display of laser lights and fireworks over Sky Tower and Auckland Harbour Bridge. New Zealand follows the Pacific nation of Kiribati who was the first country to bid farewell to 2023. Live updates: https://t.co/KmfYEAY4c8 pic.twitter.com/MvvGdQ0mjM — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 31, 2023

Happy New Year

Kiribati in the Pacific Ocean was the first place to see in 2024 at 10:00 GMT. Kiribati will be followed by New Zealand, which will ring in 2024 at 11:00 GMT.https://t.co/lRpWj4wmrJ. pic.twitter.com/7d2j3VAXDw — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) December 31, 2023

New Year 2024

It's 2024 somewhere! Kiribati becomes first country to ring in new year, with Auckland and Sydney fireworks soon Follow live: https://t.co/lMK8ABVzAU — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)