After Pakistani TV actress Kubra Khan moved Sindh High Court (HC) on Thursday against YouTuber Major Adil Farooq Raja for spreading defamatory rumours, the court directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to block defamatory posts about the actress on social media. Adil Raja who claims to be a retired Pakistani major had claimed in his social media channel that former army chief Bajwa used to have sex with actresses and used them to honeytrap politicians. Raja didn't mention names of actresses but mentioned initials. One of the initials mentioned by Raja was KK, which people thought was Kubra Khan. Hence, she had moved court against him. Pakistan: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Ex-ISI Chief Faiz Hameed Would Have Sex With Actresses, Had Used Them to Honeytrap Politicians, Claims Former Officer Adil Raja (Watch Video)

Check Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kübra Khan (@thekubism)

