Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina on Friday, March 8, compared Russia to an unpredictable "alcoholic". Sge remarked during a discussion on security threats from the powerful neighbouring country. It must be noted that Latvia, which is a former Soviet republic has had tense relations with Moscow since it gained independence. The ties between the two countries have deteriorated further since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. When asked about potential security risks, Evika Silina said, "We live next to a neighbour who, you could say, is like an alcoholic or an addict, whose actions we cannot predict." She further added, "We must be aware that we live next to Russia and Belarus." Latvia Stands Strong with Ukraine: Latvia Foreign Affairs Minister Speaks at Raisina Dialogue 2024.

Whose Actions We Cannot Predict

