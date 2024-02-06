In a recent turn of events, four individuals who were reported missing following an avalanche in Southern Nevada have been found safe, according to authorities. The incident occurred in the Lee Canyon and Mount Charleston area in Clark County, Nevada. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the initial reports of the missing individuals on Monday. Following the reports, search and rescue teams were promptly dispatched to the scene. After an intense search operation on Monday afternoon, the teams successfully located all four individuals in safe condition. California Avalanche: One Dead, Another Injured in Avalanche at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort (Watch Video).

Lee Canyon Avalanche

UPDATE: Everyone has been rescued safely after avalanche at Lee Canyon near Las Vegas https://t.co/AcX7USl1Uc — BNO News (@BNONews) February 5, 2024

