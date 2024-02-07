Major explosions have been reportedly heard near the Old Bailey court house in London on Wednesday, February 7. Several videos that have surfaced on social media showed clouds of black smoke stemming out of the historic building following the "explosion". The building was immediately evacuated as power went off inside the courtrooms. Emergency services have rushed to the spot and firefighting operations are underway. More details are awaited. London Fire Video: All Flights Suspended At Luton Airport After Massive Blaze Causes Terminal Car Park to Partially Collapse, Clips Surface.

Plumes of Smoke Engulfs Old Bailey Court House:

BREAKING: Old Bailey evacuated, power cuts reported following major explosion and smoke in nearby building as emergency services rush to scene in London pic.twitter.com/xe7qzbID6k — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 7, 2024

Fire Fighters Have Rushed To The Scene in London:

Explosion at the Old Bailey Court House in London after power outage. pic.twitter.com/kOlpmPmohg — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)