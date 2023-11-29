A shocking video has emerged from London which shows a patient assaulting a paramedic and pushing him out of the door of an ambulance after urinating inside the vehicle. The London Ambulance Service (LAS) said the patient also urinated in the ambulance and shouted homophobic abuse at other male staff because they had long hair. In the video, the 30-year-old paramedic is seen falling to the ground and landing on his elbow. The male patient was arrested by the police at the scene and was subsequently convicted. Wembley Knife Attack: UK Cops Lay Charges Against Brazilian in Indian Student Tejaswini Kontham Reddy’s Killing in London.

Paramedic Pushed Out of Ambulance

**WARNING: video shows physical assault** 🧵 Thread: Everyone should be able to #WorkWithoutFear. We come to work to help people, not to be abused or assaulted. We've released shocking footage showing our paramedic being pushed out an ambulance by an abusive patient (1/2) ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Z58NSXKZ96 — London Ambulance Service 💙 (@Ldn_Ambulance) November 29, 2023

