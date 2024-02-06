A man who jumped into the Pacoima Wash in Los Angeles to save his dog had to be rescued by helicopter on Monday, February 5. The dramatic rescue video has surfaced on social media and is going viral. The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) said that the man and his dog were swept away by the strong current of the rain-swollen river around 2:45 pm. Fire crews quickly responded to the scene and located the man and his dog along the river. The dog was able to reach the shore by itself, but the man remained stuck in the water. A rescuer was lowered from a helicopter and secured the man with a harness. Both the man and the rescuer were then hoisted up to the helicopter and flown to safety. The LAFD said that the man and his dog were not injured in the incident. Robbery Caught on Camera in Los Angeles: Flash Mob Storms Nike Store, Escapes With Goods Worth Rs 10 Lakh; Viral Video Surfaces.

Brave Man Jumps Into Rain-Swollen River To Save Dog, Rescued

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)