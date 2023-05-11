Arif Alvi, President of Pakistan on Thursday took to social media to share his reaction to the arrest of Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of the country. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Alci said that he was alarmed, shocked and deeply disturbed over the current situation in the country. "The loss of human lives as an aftermath is heart-wrenching, regrettable, unfortunate & highly condemnable," Alvi said. Alvi also reacted to the protests in the country saying "Protest is a constitutional right of every citizen of Pakistan". However, he said that it should always remain within the bounds of the law. "The way some miscreants have damaged public property, particularly government and military buildings, is condemnable," he added. The Pakistan President further said, "We must have a re-Think & look for political solutions, rather than coercion & arrests." He also said that he has conveyed his concerns to the political and military leadership and is hopeful that the situation will improve. Imran Khan Arrested: Former Pakistan PM and PTI Chief Arrested Outside Islamabad High Court.

Pakisan President Reacts to Imran Khan's Arrest and Protests in the Country

I am alarmed, shocked & deeply disturbed over the current situation in the country arising out of the arrest & manhandling of the former PM Imran Khan. The loss of human lives as an aftermath is heart-wrenching, regrettable, unfortunate & highly condemnable. Protest is a… — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) May 11, 2023

