In a heartfelt message, US president Joe Biden has extended Lunar New Year 2024 wishes to families around the world. The message highlights the centuries-old tradition of gathering to celebrate the first moon of the Chinese new year. “It is a time symbolising renewal, reflection, hope, possibilities, and the triumph of good over evil,” the US president wrote on X (formerly twitter). The Biden family expressed their wishes for everyone to have a happy, healthy, and prosperous Lunar New Year, continuing the spirit of unity and hope that the new year brings. Lunar New Year 2024: Year of the Wood Dragon Meaning, Significance, Date and All You Need To Know.

Lunar New Year 2024 Wishes

For centuries, families around the world have gathered to celebrate the first moon of the new year. It’s a time of renewal and reflection, hope and possibilities, and good over evil. From the Biden family to yours, we wish you a happy, healthy, and prosperous New Year. pic.twitter.com/TwfKXtRzv3 — President Biden (@POTUS) February 10, 2024

