People convicted of paedophilia in Madagascar will now undergo surgical castration for their crimes after the country's Parliament passed the bill mandating the same. Madagascar’s justice minister defended the new bill on Friday, February 10 to castrate child rapists. The measure however, has been deemed “cruel, inhuman and degrading” by Amnesty International and it urged the nation to drop the proposed law. The measure permits chemical and surgical castration of the culprits found guilty of raping children. The upper house Senate approved the measure after it had been voted through by the National Assembly earlier this month. Italy: 13-Year-Old Girl Gang Raped, Her Boyfriend Assaulted in Catania, Seven Accused of Egyptian Origin Arrested.

Madagascar Passes Bill To Castrate Child Rapists:

