The past three weeks have seen unprecedented protests in the country after the death of Mahsa Amini who was pronounced dead days after the notorious morality police detained the Iranian Kurd last month for allegedly breaching the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women. Now Iranian schoolgirls have come to the fore removing their hijabs and staging sporadic rallies in defiance of a lethal crackdown by the security forces. Schoolgirls are removing their hijabs, shouting anti-regime slogans and defacing images of the clerical state's leaders.

School Girls Chant Against Basij Forces:

Girls in schools in #Iran refusing to wear the head scarf (hijab) and chanting against the Basij forces pic.twitter.com/uqbCExrw34 — Asaad Sam Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) October 5, 2022

University Students Chant Against Supreme Leader of Iran:

University students chant: “Our enemy is right here (the Islamic Republic), they lie to us when they say it’s America.” This is in response to Supreme Leader blaming #Iranprotest on the U.S. and other foreign governments #MahsaAmini #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/L6zz9LqH30 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) October 4, 2022

Ayatollah Khomeini’s Photos Being Trashed by Schholgirls:

Unveiled Iranian schoolgirls trash photos of Ayatollah Khomeini, father of the revolution. “The essence of oligarchical rule...is the persistence of a certain world-view and a certain way of life, imposed by the dead upon the living." -George Orwell, 1984 pic.twitter.com/HMpG17qag2 — Karim Sadjadpour (@ksadjadpour) October 4, 2022

Schoolgirls Chanting Against the Islamic Republic:

I’ve never seen anything like this in the Islamic Republic of Iran… schoolgirls without mandatory hejab,chanting "We don't want the Islamic Republic" & "Khamenei is a murderer, his reign is nullified.” And it’s happening in several places. #IranProtests #iran #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/Jwx1wJP0r0 — Roxana Saberi (@roxanasaberi) October 3, 2022

‘Death to The Dictator’ Slogans Being Raised:

