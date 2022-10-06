The past three weeks have seen unprecedented protests in the country after the death of Mahsa Amini  who was pronounced dead days after the notorious morality police detained the Iranian Kurd last month for allegedly breaching the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women. Now Iranian schoolgirls have come to the fore removing their hijabs and staging sporadic rallies in defiance of a lethal crackdown by the security forces. Schoolgirls are removing their hijabs, shouting anti-regime slogans and defacing images of the clerical state's leaders.

School Girls Chant Against Basij Forces:

University Students Chant Against Supreme Leader of Iran:

Ayatollah Khomeini’s Photos Being Trashed by Schholgirls:

Schoolgirls Chanting Against the Islamic Republic:

‘Death to The Dictator’ Slogans Being Raised:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)