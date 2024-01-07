The Maldivian government has reportedly suspended three ministers - Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef and Mahzoom Majid, over derogatory remarks made by them on PM Narendra Modi via social media. The action comes after the controversial statements created a firestorm online, with Indians even rushing to cancel their planned vacation to the island nation famed for its immaculate beaches. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs today issued a statement on the stand of the Government of India in relation to some posts on social media that are insulting to neighboring India", the government of Maldives said in a recent statement. ‘India is Time-tested Friend, Unwavering Ally’: Maldives Former Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid on Derogatory Remarks Against PM Narendra Modi by Two Deputy Ministers of Island Nation.

Maldives Suspends Ministers Over Derogatory Remarks on PM Modi

