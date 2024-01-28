An ugly brawl erupted inside the Maldives Parliament on Sunday, January 28, which resulted in physical confrontation. The videos that has gone viral on social media showed the ruling Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) and People’s National Congress (PNC) engaged in a scuffle inside the Parliament. Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu MPs were seen attempting to prevent the speaker from continuing the parliamentary session amid vote on the approval of Mohamed Muizzu's Cabinet. In another video an MP was spotted playing a musical instrument to disrupt the proceedings of the house. Opposition MPs were also reportedly prevented from entering Parliament ahead of the session. The crucial vote on the parliamentary approval for the cabinet was slated for today. However, members of the opposition, citing concerns about specific cabinet members, had abstained from endorsing four crucial ministers. China Fully Supports Sovereignty of the Maldives; Bilateral Ties Set To Achieve New Heights, Says Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu.

Chaotic Scenes From Maldives Parliament:

More dramatic visuals from Maldives Parliament. Members of the ruling party are attempting to prevent the speaker from continuing the parliamentary session amid vote on the approval of Muizzu's Cabinet.pic.twitter.com/jBY5FmoOFT https://t.co/PHxt4CiOuS — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) January 28, 2024

Maldives Parliament Speaker Covers His Ears as MPs Play Musical Instruments:

Maldives Parliament speaker covers his ears as MPs play music instrument. pic.twitter.com/AD1YzkycLL — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) January 28, 2024

