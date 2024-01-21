In a tragic turn of events, a 14-year-old boy in the Maldives passed away on Saturday. The boy, a resident of Gaaf Alif Villingili, was suffering from a brain tumour and had recently experienced a stroke. His family had urgently requested an air ambulance to transport him to the capital city, Male, as his condition deteriorated. However, the emergency evacuation was allegedly delayed due to President Mohammed Muizzu’s refusal to approve the use of a Dornier aircraft, provided by India, for the airlift. This claim has been reported by various Maldivian media outlets. Despite the critical nature of the boy’s condition, it took 16 hours from the time of the emergency request for him to be transported to Male. 'Maldives May Be Small But It Doesn’t Give Other Countries License To Bully Us,' Says President Mohamed Muizzu Amid Diplomatic Row With India.

Tragic Delay in Medical Evacuation Claims Young Life in Maldives

Maldives media reporting a tragic story - that a young boy died because president #Muizzu refused to sanction the use of an Indian dornier -given to Maldives for humanitarian assistance - for medical intervention . #Maldives #India https://t.co/m5PtHpDuUI — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) January 20, 2024

