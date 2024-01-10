A crane collapse at a construction site in Upper Manhattan injured five people on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Ninth Avenue near West 207th Street, where a small boom truck with a white Cormach crane was working. Three of the victims suffered serious but not fatal injuries, while two had minor injuries. All of them are presumed to be construction workers. Video footage captured the scene of the accident, with fire and police vehicles surrounding the area. New York Blast: Power Outages Reported After Multiple Explosions in Roosevelt Island, Videos Show Buildings Shaking.

Manhattan Crane Collapse:

BREAKING Five injured after a crane collapse in the Inwood area of Manhattan, New York. 🎥 Freedomnews pic.twitter.com/Muz0Y3oSKG — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) January 9, 2024

