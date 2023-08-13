Shoppers at the Westfield Topanga mall in Canoga Park received quite the shock on Saturday when hundreds of burglars trashed the Nordstrom within Westfield Topanga mall in United States's California region and stole potentially thousands of dollars' worth of goods. Around 4 o'clock in the afternoon, the Los Angeles Police Department was called to the mall after receiving reports of 20 to 50 people swarming the Nordstrom and grabbing items, leaving some on the floor and taking some with them. No arrests were made right away regarding this mass looting, according to the police. Videos taken at the scene show robbers stealing clothing and fleeing the store while most are wearing facial covers and dark clothing. Mass Theft Occurs at Best Buy Store in Minnesota: Police.

Mass Looting at US Mall Videos

#BREAKING: Dozens sought by police in mass looting at Nordstrom in Westfield Topanga mall in California. Suspects attacked security guards with bear spray, according to local media. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/bhKvDHt9eq — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) August 13, 2023

CALIFÓRNIA :: Rotina no estado, dezenas de saqueadores roubam mercadorias em loja da Nordstrom no Westfield Topanga Mall.pic.twitter.com/GYw4IfjLWN — Direto da América (@DiretoDaAmerica) August 13, 2023

Saturday around 4 p.m. at a Nordstrom in the Westfield Topanga Mall in Canoga Park robbed again. Bear spray used on security guards in SoCal mall heist involving up to 50 peoplehttps://t.co/eNJvuQ9q72 pic.twitter.com/eCDYYJXVDv — Dick Hammer (@DickHammer48) August 13, 2023

