In a groundbreaking move, the Mauritius government has declared a two-hour break for public officials of the Hindu faith on January 22, 2024, allowing them to participate in prayers and ceremonies marking the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, India. This historic decision follows a request from the Mauritius Sanatan Dharma Temples Federation to Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, emphasising the significance of the Ram Mandir event for the country's sizable Hindu population. Approximately 48 per cent of Mauritius residents adhere to Hinduism, emphasising the strong cultural ties between India and Mauritius. Ram Temple Consecration: ‘Ashtadhatu’ 2,400 Kg Bell Crafted From Eight Metals en Route to Ayodhya Ram Mandir From Etah (See Pic).

Mauritius Special Leave on Ram Temple Inauguration

BREAKING: Mauritius Govt grants two-hour break for public officials of Hindu faith on 22nd January 2024 to participate in prayers for the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, India — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) January 12, 2024

Mauritius & Hinduism: -Around 48% of people follow Hinduism -One of the largest Hindu populations in the world -Only African country which is Hindu Majority -Hinduism came via indentured labors from India — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) January 12, 2024

