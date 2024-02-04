On Sunday afternoon, February 4, there was a phreatic, or steam-driven, eruption of Mayon Volcano in the province of Albay. The phreatic eruption started at 4:37 pm and lasted 4 minutes and 9 seconds, according to a Facebook post from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs). As per the local residents, 1,200 metres, or 1.2 km high plumes were generated by the eruption. A terrifying video of the phreatic eruption of the Mayon Volcano is currently doing rounds on social media. Philippines's Mayon Volcano Explodes, Locals Rush Back to Shelter Homes.

Mayon Volcano Erupts in Philippines

JUST IN - Phreatic eruption of Mayon volcano in Philippines - Residents reported a thunder-like roar followed by plumes of ash and steam from its crater. pic.twitter.com/TH4zwcqXT1 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)