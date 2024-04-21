Multiple people have been reportedly shot at a mass shooting in the US state of Tennessee. According to reports, the alleged mass shooting took place during a block party in Memphis, Tennessee, with hundreds of shots being allegedly fired. After the incident, multiple law enforcement and emergency personnel were rushed to the scene in Memphis. Police officials said that 16 people were shot, and two people are said to be dead in the mass shooting incident at a block party in Memphis. Multiple videos of the dramatic incident have gone viral on social media. US Stabbing: Three Hospitalised After Knife Attack Aboard Cornucopia Majesty in New York City.

Mass Shooting in Memphis

BREAKING: Police say 16 people shot, with two confirmed dead, at a block party in 🇺🇲 Memphis. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 21, 2024

Multiple People Shot At

🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: MULTIPLE PEOPLE SHOT IN MEMPHIS, TENNESSEEpic.twitter.com/WtQtFUnXiz — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 21, 2024

Two People Confirmed Dead in Mass Shooting

🚨#UPDATE: Here is more footage of the mass shooting that took place earlier this evening. As Memphis Police have just announced that 16 people were shot, with at least 2 killed, during the block party/street takeover pic.twitter.com/qm4xzHPc77 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 21, 2024

