Detectives are hunting a moped and e-bike gang behind 67 high-value watch robberies in central London last month. In one incident, a Bugatti Chiron driver was attacked near Hyde Park Corner. A targeted operation has been launched by officers to tackle the snatches committed by suspects on mopeds and e-bikes.

Watch Video:

Met Police are hunting moped thieves who attacked a Bugatti Chiron driver near Hyde Park Corner, and a couple in a separate robbery in Mayfair. Detectives say there have been 67 watch thefts in central London in the last month, an increase of 60%. pic.twitter.com/YT8RhS04bC — TalkTV (@TalkTV) August 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)