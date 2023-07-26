A meteorite was sighted over the skies of Michoacán, Mexico, capturing the attention of onlookers. The video footage showcases dazzling sparkles resembling fireworks, illuminating the night sky for a brief but mesmerizing moment before vanishing. The event, witnessed on July 26 in the Michoacán state of Mexico, left a bunch of spectators in awe of the celestial display. Moon, Mars, and Venus to Grace Nightsky in A Rare Celestial Union.

Meteor Lights Up Night Sky in Michoacán, Mexico

Meteorite seen over 🇲🇽 Michoacán, Mexico. pic.twitter.com/IZzc6ruxa3 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 26, 2023

