A man was killed by a small plane that crashed on a beach in Puerto Escondido, Mexico, on Sunday. The plane was carrying four Canadian skydivers and a Mexican pilot, who survived the crash and were taken to a hospital in stable condition. The identity and nationality of the victim, who was on the beach when the plane landed, have not been revealed. The cause of the crash is under investigation, but the plane appeared to have made a forced landing and was not severely damaged. The beach is a popular tourist destination on the Pacific coast of Oaxaca state. Mexico Shooting: Gunmen Open Fire at Party in Salvatierra, 11 Killed and 12 Injured.

Mexico Plane Crash

Skydiving plane makes emergency landing in southern Mexico, killing a 62-year-old man on the beach pic.twitter.com/7Yv8YljqRH — BNO News (@BNONews) February 11, 2024

