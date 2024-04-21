In a shocking incident of a car crash in the United States, a drunk driver allegedly crashed into a children's birthday party in Michigan. As per news agency BNO News, the drunk driver crashed into a boat club building where a children's birthday celebration was taking place in Monroe County, Michigan. At least two children were killed, and 13 others were injured in the alleged car crash in Michigan. A video of the drunk driver crashing into the children's birthday party has also gone viral on social media. US Car Accident: Mother-Daughter Killed After Getting Struck by Speeding Vehicle in St Louis, Driver Bailed; Video Goes Viral.

Car Crashes Into Birthday Party in US

BREAKING: Drunk driver crashes into children's birthday party in Monroe County, Michigan, killing at least 2 children. 13 injured

