Mike Gill Dies: Former Donald Trump Administration Official Dies Days After Being Shot During Carjacking in Washington DC

The news was confirmed by Kristina Gill, the wife of the former Trump official who also served as Housing Policy Council executive. The development comes a few days after Mike Gill was shot during a DC carjacking in the United States.

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 04, 2024 09:35 AM IST

Mike Gill, an official of former US President Donald Trump's administration, is reportedly said to have died. The news was confirmed by Kristina Gill, the wife of the former Trump official who also served as Housing Policy Council executive. The development comes a few days after Mike Gill was shot during a DC carjacking in the United States. He was shot last week while he was sitting in his car. Gill worked at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the Trump administration in the past.

Mike Gill Dies

