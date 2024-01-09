In a shocking incident, three people were killed, and several others were injured after a gunman opened fire near Cloquet Motel in Minnesota in the US. The shelter-in-place order was lifted on Monday night in northern Minnesota after a shooting that left three people dead, one of them the shooter. Cloquet police said they did not know if anyone else was hurt in the attack, which happened near Big Lake Road and Highway 33. The case will be handled by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which said the public was not in danger. US Shooting Video: Multiple People Shot at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Police Confirm Active Shooter Situation.

Minnesota Shooting

3 people killed in shooting at Super 8 motel in Cloquet, Minnesota; the shooter is also dead - Pine Journal — BNO News (@BNONews) January 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)