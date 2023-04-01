In an unfortunate incident that took place in the United States, a boy who was missing from Florida was reportedly found dead inside an alligator's jaws, reports BNO News. As per the report, the 2-year-old Florida boy was found dead inside the jaws of an alligator. Local officials said that his mother was allegedly killed earlier. The police have arrested the deceased boy's father in connection with their deaths. The incident came to light after an amber alert was issued for Taylen Mosley after his mother, 20-year-old Pashun Jeffery, was reportedly found stabbed to death inside her apartment in St. Petersburg. Morbid Angel Concert Mishap: Multiple Victims Reported After Roof Collapses in Belvidere (Watch Video).

Missing Florida Boy Found Dead Inside Alligator's Jaws

Missing Florida boy found dead inside alligator's jaws https://t.co/KtVavi4VeU — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)