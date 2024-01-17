A video of an ugly brawl between a 65-year-old teacher and a student in US' Missouri high school has gone viral on social media. The 39-second graphic video showed a student wrestling with her elderly teacher during a violent altercation in the hallway of Normandy High School. The girl repeatedly punched the teacher and even rolled on top of her. The fight is put to a halt when other students intervene to separate the girl from the teacher. A male teacher urged them to stop and another student escorted the girl away. The incident reportedly took place after the teacher confronted the girl for going to her locker to get medication for seizures. The accused student is facing criminal charges following the incident. The elderly teacher was hospitalised with minor injuries. US Shocker: Man Strips Naked, Dives Into Fish Aquarium at Bass Pro Shop in Alabama Before Being Arrested (Watch Video).

Missouri High School Viral Video:

