Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupted on Sunday, spreading searing gas clouds and avalanches of lava down its slopes as other active volcanoes flared up across the country, forcing the evacuation of thousands. A video of Mount Merapi eruption has surfaced on social media. Meanwhile, no casualties have been reported. Merapi is the most active out of more than 120 volcanoes across the country. Sunday's eruption is the latest since authorities raised its alert level to the second-highest in November 2020 after sensors picked up increasing activity. Indonesia Volcano Eruption: 11 People Killed After Volcano Erupts at Mount Marapi and Throws Ash Plumes Over 9,800 Feet Into the Air (Watch Video).

Mount Merapi Erupts in Indonesia

WATCH: Mount Merapi erupts in Indonesia pic.twitter.com/HE8I7jZO5H — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 21, 2024

