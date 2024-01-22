A 42-year-old employee at a Texas convenience store was fatally shot after pursuing shoplifters who stole a bag of chips. The employee followed the thieves in his car, leading to one of them opening fire. The employee, who had been working at the store for three to four months, was struck by a bullet and died in his car, which was found with bullet holes in the windshield and back passenger window. A video of the incident has surfaced and is going viral on social media. US: Biker’s Daredevil Stunt on Crowded Florida Highway Results in Crash, Leaves Him With 20 Broken Bones (Watch Video).

Murder Caught on Camera in Texas

🚨NEW: Store Clerk Shot to Death After Confronting Shoplifters A store clerk was fatally shot on Friday while pursuing shoplifters who stole a bag of chips. The 42-year-old clerk followed the suspects in his car after they shoplifted at a Sunoco gas station in Humble, Texas One… pic.twitter.com/aC1HplLCDw — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) January 21, 2024

