Following the recent fights between the rebel groups and the military junta in the bordering areas of Myanmar, India has issued an updated travel advisory for Indian nationals. On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a fresh advisory for Indian nationals travelling to or based in the Rakhine State. "In view of the deteriorating security situation, disruption of means of telecommunications, including landlines, and severe scarcity of essential commodities, all Indian citizens are advised not to travel to the Rakhine State of Myanmar. Those Indian citizens who are already in Rakhine State are advised to leave the State immediately", MEA said. Central Government Decides to Fence Entire 1643 KM-Long India-Myanmar Border, Announces Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

India Issues Travel Advisory for Rakhine State

MEA issues an advisory for Indian nationals travelling to or based in the Rakhine State of Myanmar. "In view of the deteriorating security situation, disruption of means of telecommunications, including landlines, and severe scarcity of essential commodities, all Indian… pic.twitter.com/ipOyE18tPR — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)