The California Highway Patrol police recently arrested a naked woman for allegedly brandishing a knife and firing shots at traffic near the Bay Bridge toll in California, US. Police officials said that the woman who was naked reportedly fired shots at cars stuck in traffic on the Bay Bridge in California. The woman allegedly fired shots on Interstate 80 near the Bay Bridge toll plaza. After the incident came to light, the woman was arrested Tuesday evening. The alleged firing incident led to a brief shutdown of all eastbound lanes on the Bay Bridge toll plaza thereby causing a huge traffic jam. US Mass Shooting Video: 17 People Shot in Illinois’ Willowbrook.

Naked Woman Arrested for Firing Shots Onto Traffic

