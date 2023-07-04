NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has been granted an extension of his term for another year by the 31-nation military alliance. Stoltenberg expressed his gratitude for the decision in a tweet, stating that he is honoured by NATO Allies' support. He emphasized the significance of the transatlantic bond between Europe and North America in ensuring freedom and security for nearly 75 years, particularly in a world facing heightened dangers. Stoltenberg believes that NATO's role remains vital, given the current global circumstances. India To Join NATO? S Jaishankar Rules Out Possibility, Says 'NATO Template Doesn't Apply to India' (Watch Video).

NATO Allies Grant Jens Stoltenberg Extension as Secretary-General

BREAKING: Jens Stoltenberg's term has been officially extended, will continue to lead NATO until September 2024. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 4, 2023

JUST IN - Jens Stoltenberg will reign NATO until the end of September 2024, his term has been extended. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 4, 2023

