Matt Hancock, former UK health secretary wanted to "frighten the pants off everyone" into complying with ever-changing lockdown rules due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Leaked WhatsApp messages of Hancock, which have now gone viral on social media show how the former health secretary wanted to shock and force people into complying with ever-changing COVID-19 lockdown rules. As per a report in Telegraph, while chatting with his media advisory, Hancock told him on WhatsApp "We frighten the pants off everyone." Reportedly, Hancock's team engaged themselves in a sort of "Project Fear", where they spoke about how use "fear and guilt" to make people obey lockdown. UK’s Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock Says He Will Not Stand at the Next General Election.

Matt Hancock Wanted To "Frighten the Pants off Everyone"

NEW - Former UK health secretary Matt Hancock wanted to "frighten the pants off everyone" into complying with ever-changing lockdown rules.https://t.co/JHkykLtrDp pic.twitter.com/xKRb1lIIpO — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)