A massive car rally was organised in the United States by Indians ahead of the Ram Mandir Inauguration in Ayodhya on January 22. A video of the car rally held in Edison, New Jersey, has also gone viral on social media. The 33-second video clip shows Indians living in the United States holding a massive 350-car rally ahead of the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh on January 22. The viral clip also shows members of the Indian community in the US waving flags of Ram Mandir and the United States. Tesla Musical Light Show in US: Over 150 Cars Parked Strategically in ‘Ram’ Formation Hold Dazzling Light Show in Maryland (Watch Video).

Massive Car Rally in US Ahead of Ram Mandir Inauguration

#WATCH | Edison, New Jersey: Indians in the US organise a more than 350-car rally ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple on January 22nd in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/DTRk64hDj7 — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

