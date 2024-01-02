New York City was shocked early this morning after Roosevelt Island experienced ‘three booms and shakes’ that shook the buildings and startled the residents. Several citizens confused the blasts with an earthquake. Firefighters rushed to the scene at Main Street, near the Roosevelt Island Bridge & Tram, around 6 am on Tuesday, January 2. The FDNY also received calls from the Upper East Side and Astoria, Queens. The cause of the explosions is still under investigation. Many parts of Roosevelt Island reported power outages after the blasts. Several videos of the New York blast have surfaced on social media that showed panic among the residents and buildings shaking after the explosions. US House Blast: House in Arlington Explodes After Police Attempt To Execute Search Warrant (Watch Videos).

New York Blast

BREAKING: Multiple reports indicate explosions and buildings shaking near Roosevelt Island, Manhattan, New York. pic.twitter.com/MnODbwVv4v — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) January 2, 2024

Power Outages Reported After Multiple Explosions

🇺🇸 | Power outages reported at various locations across Roosevelt Island in New York City following a series of explosions from manholes. Authorities are investigating the cause. #NYCPowerOutage #Manhattan https://t.co/gqq7upnEhd — Breaking News (@PlanetReportHQ) January 2, 2024

