A correspondent for NewsNation was arrested in front of cameras during a news conference held by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to address disastrous Ohio train derailment. The reporter, Evan Lambert, was taken to the ground and handcuffed by officers, video shows. According to reports he was going to go live when officers at the spot asked him to be quiet and later cuffed and arrested him. He was later released from jail late at night. US Shocker: Teenager Collapses on Court After Suffering Cardiac Arrest During Inter-School Basketball Game, Dies Days Later in Hospital.

NewsNation Correspondent Arrested:

NewsNation reporter pushed to the ground and taken into custody for doing live shot at Ohio train crash press conference pic.twitter.com/pJEOHBzdZF — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 9, 2023

BREAKING: @EvanLambertTV, a DC-based correspondent for @NewsNation, has been in Ohio covering the train crash. He was doing a live shot in the back of the room during a press conference-was told to stop by police, was pushed to the ground, cuffed & arrested & put in a patrol car. pic.twitter.com/RZv6nT7j8o — NewsNation PR (@NewsNationPR) February 8, 2023

