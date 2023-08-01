Women in Afghanistan will not get a taxi unless they wear a headscarf, as per various news reports. The development comes a few days after Talian banned beauty salons in the country. As per reports, the Taliban is punishing cab drivers in the county for transporting women who are not covered up with burqas. Due to this, the number of women travelling to cities has decreased. The Taliban reportedly said that a headscarf is not enough and women need to wear burqas in order to get a taxi for travel. Taliban Bans Beauty Salons in Afghanistan Despite UN Concern and Rare Public Protest.

No Taxis for Women Without Burqas?

Now, women in Afghanistan can't get a taxi unless they wear a headscarf, which means less travel to cities. "They are systematically and specifically eliminating women from society," said @AWCSWO’s Maryam Marof Arwin, on the Taliban.https://t.co/NgPPxuqGsm — DW Freedom (@dw_freedom) July 31, 2023

