This year's Nobel Peace Prize 2022 has been awarded to Ales Bialiatski of Belarus and the Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties. The award was given for constantly promoting the right to criticise the power and protecting the fundamental rights of the citizens. The Nobel Prize was announced at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm. Nobel Prize in Literature 2022: Annie Ernaux Win Prestigious Award For 'Courage and Clinical Acuity' of Her Often Autobiographical Work.

Nobel Peace Prize 2022:

