Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's office claimed that North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile on Sunday, January 14, 2024. While it remains unclear what type of missile might have been launched, the projectile was reportedly overflying Japan. “[Emergency alert] North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow”, Japan PM Office said in a recent tweet. North Korea Fires Suspected Ballistic Missile, Tweets Japan PMO.

[Emergency alert] North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow. — PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) January 14, 2024

