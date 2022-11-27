The anti-lockdown protests in China against the zero COVID-19 policy have gone out of hand as protestors were seen breaking barricades in Wuhan and other cities. Demonstrations have broken out in cities across China amid widespread anger at COVID-19 lockdowns. China Facing ‘Most Critical and Toughest Moment’ of Tackling COVID-19, Says Official.

NOW - People tear down barricades in #Wuhan. Anti-lockdown protests are spreading to more and more cities in China.pic.twitter.com/BpIfRCZ07Q — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 27, 2022

BREAKING: Anti-lockdown protests sweep China— More protesters seen tearing down barricades in Wuhan pic.twitter.com/cpYjjQECtO — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 27, 2022

🇨🇳 Mensen slopen vandaag corona-barricades in Wuhan. Anti-lockdown protesten verspreiden zich naar steeds meer steden in China!!💪 pic.twitter.com/mJYCS2vY9F — Kees (@Kees71234) November 27, 2022

WATCH: #BNNChina Reports People tear down barricades in #Wuhan to protest the of zero-covid lockdown restrictions. Protests against the lockdowns are spreading throughout various cities now in China. pic.twitter.com/6NatC2VhpM — Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) November 27, 2022

