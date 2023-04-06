A massive protest has emerged in Parid, France. A video of the protest in Parid has gone viral on social media. The 48-second video clips show people protesting at Black Rock offices in Paris. According to reports, the labour unions in France are continuing their protest after the government planned the rise of the legal retirement age. The protest comes after a meeting with Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne failed to end months of gridlock over a deeply unpopular reform. France: Macron Touts Water Plan in Alps Amid Pension Unrest.

Protest at Black Rock Offices in Paris

