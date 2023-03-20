US President Joe Biden celebrated Nowruz, Iranian and Persian New Year, for the first time ever at this scale inside the White House. His wife, Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff joined the celebrations and extended their greetings and best wishes. Nowruz is celebrated for two weeks, marking the beginning of the solar calendar. Nowruz Mubarak Images & Iranian New Year 2023 HD Wallpapers: Greetings, Facebook Messages, Quotes and WhatsApp Stickers To Share on Persian New Year.

US President Celebrates Nowruz

Nowruz is a celebration that’s been a millennium in the making, observed by millions of people around the world today. It’s a start of a new year that reminds us of the hope that lies ahead – even in the darkest of times. Happy Nowruz to all who celebrate. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 20, 2023

Nowruz Celebrations First Time Ever

