Ohio voters approved a ballot measure to legalise recreational marijuana, making it the 24th US state to do so. The Ohio Issue 2 Election Results 2023 mean that people age 21 and over in the state will be able to use, grow or sell cannabis up to 2.5 ounces under a regulation-and-tax program imposed by the state. This will come into effect 30 days after the election allowing adults to possess up to 15 grams of marijuana concentrate and grow up to six plants at home. Ohio Issue 1 Election Results 2023: US State Votes to Establish the Right to Abortion in State’s Constitution.

Ohio Issue 2 Election Results 2023

BREAKING: Ohio votes to legalize marijuana — BNO News (@BNONews) November 8, 2023

