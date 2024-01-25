Aditya Verma, a British-Indian student, is currently on trial following a Snapchat message that triggered a high-alert response from UK security services. The incident occurred in July 2022 when Verma, then 18, was travelling to Menorca, Spain with friends. While at Gatwick Airport, Verma sent a message to his friends via Snapchat, humorously claiming to be a member of the Taliban with an intent to destroy the plane. “On my way to blow up the plane (I’m a member of the Taliban),” he wrote. This comment, intended as a jest within a private group, led to an immediate reaction from security services. During his court appearance in Madrid, Spain, Verma emphasised that the message was a joke shared in a private group setting. While he is not facing terrorism charges, Verma could be fined up to €22,500 (over ₹20 lakh). The Spanish defence ministry is also seeking €95,000 (over ₹83 lakh) in expenses for the response to the incident. A verdict from the Madrid court is expected soon. Russia Plane Crash: All Aboard Aircraft That Crashed Near Ukraine Were Killed, Says Governor.

Spanish Fighter Jets surrounded the Plane

