All the 72 people on board the ill-fated Yeti Airlines flight were killed on Sunday when the domestic plane crashed in Pokhara in Nepal, the worst air crash in three decades in the small Himalayan nation. A passenger inside the plane was allegedly live on Facebook just moments before it crashed. It shows that the plane was indeed on its descent towards the Pokhara airport when it suddenly went down and caught fire. The video shot from the passenger's phone is going viral on social media. Nepal Plane Crash: Video Shows Huge Fire With Smoke Coming Out of Yeti Airlines Flight After Crash at Pokhara Airport.

Nepal Plane Crash:

One of the passengers on Yeti Airlines Flight 691 was live on Facebook when it crashed in Nepal, killing all 72 people on board. While the video below is not graphic, viewer discretion is advised. Faces have been blurred and a portion of the video has been removed. pic.twitter.com/v5ozJgJm7W — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 15, 2023

