The Government of Maldives has issued a statement on disrespectful and racist remarks made against PM Narendra Modi and other individuals in the recent days on social media. “The Government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives”, the statement read. Moreover, the relevant authorities of the Government will not hesitate to take action against those who make such derogatory remarks, it added. ‘What Appalling Language’: Maldives Former President Mohamed Nasheed Condemns Minister Mariyam Shiuna’s Disrespectful Remarks Against PM Narendra Modi.

Government of Maldives on Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi, High-Ranking Individuals

