With his victory in crucial New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, January 23, Donald Trump moved one step closer to clinching the Republican presidential nomination and setting up an incredible rematch with President Joe Biden in the White House. After Trump’s massive win in the New Hampshire primary, Biden shared an official message stating, “It is now clear that Trump will be the Republican nominee. And my message to the country is the stakes could not be higher. Our Democracy, our personal freedoms, our economy. All are at stake.” US: Nikki Haley Sweeps Dixville Notch’s Primary in New Hampshire Garnering All Six Votes Over Former President Donald Trump.

Joe Biden Shares on Donald Trump’s Big Win in New Hampshire Republican Primary

