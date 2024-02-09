Independent candidates supported by the jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party took a lead with 53 seats in Pakistan's General Elections 2024 results, followed by PMLN with 43 seats and the PPP with 35 seats on Friday, February 9. However, PTI's performance, later started trickling in after unusual delays, sparking allegations of vote rigging. Vote counting is underway in Pakistan and the results for another 126 seats is yet to be announced. Pakistan's General Elections 2024 was held yesterday which was marred with allegations of vote rigging, violence and internet shut down across the country. Pakistan Election Results 2024: Nawaz Sharif Loses Against PTI-Backed Independent Candidate Gustasap Khan in Mansehra. Vote Counting for Pakistan General Elections Underway:

BREAKING: Candidates linked to Pakistan's PTI party, which is led by jailed Imran Khan, lead with 55 seats, followed by PMLN with 43 seats and the PPP with 35 seats, with results for another 126 seats still to be announced. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 9, 2024

