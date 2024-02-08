Media reports indicate that four policemen on election duty were tragically killed in a terror attack in northwest Pakistan during the ongoing General Elections on February 8. The incident involved a bomb blast and shooting, as per Reuters quoting police sources. The attack underscores the persistent challenges of violence as Pakistan conducts its elections. Pakistan General Elections 2024: Polling Operations Delayed Nationwide Due to Technical and Logistical Glitches.

Four Policemen Killed on Election Duty

Four policemen on election duty killed in terror attack in northwest #Pakistan: media reports. #PakistanElection pic.twitter.com/XqeJuBVOv7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 8, 2024

