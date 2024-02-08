Pakistan's Interior Ministry has taken the proactive measure of temporarily suspending mobile services across the nation on Thursday, February 8, amid the deteriorating security situation, as reported by local media. As per the report by news agency ANI, this decision comes as parliamentary general elections are currently underway in the country. Earlier, preparations for the elections were marred by persistent polarisation and violence, prompting the Interior Ministry to establish a control room to monitor security arrangements during voting on February 8 closely. Pakistan General Elections 2024: Interior Ministry Sets Up ‘Control Room’ Amid Security Concerns in Country During Voting.

— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024

